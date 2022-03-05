JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Class 9 Summer Result For Jammu Zone Out, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
JKBOSE class 9 summer zone result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released Class 9th result of summer zone of Jammu division. Registered students who appeared in the examination can check their scores now. JKBOSE Jammu class 9 summer result can be checked on the official website jkbose.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the JKBOSE class 9 result has also been mentioned below.
In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their User ID and mobile number. The result will only be displayed if the credentials, as well as captcha code mentioned, is correct in nature. Here is all you need to know about JKBOSE result.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has declared the results of classes 10 and 12 exams for 2021-22 sessions. All those students who are in Kargil and Leh division can now check their 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Results from JKBOSE classes 10, 12 have been released for the examinations that were conducted earlier in 2021.
Students must note that they will require their roll number to check the results from the official website. Students checking their JKBOSE results 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh are advised to download their mark sheets before the board removes them. Students must visit the official website to get fresh updates and more information.