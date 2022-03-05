JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Class 9 Summer Result For Jammu Zone Out, Here's Direct Link

JKBOSE class 9 summer zone result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released Class 9th result of summer zone of Jammu division. Registered students who appeared in the examination can check their scores now. JKBOSE Jammu class 9 summer result can be checked on the official website jkbose.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check the JKBOSE class 9 result has also been mentioned below.

In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their User ID and mobile number. The result will only be displayed if the credentials, as well as captcha code mentioned, is correct in nature. Here is all you need to know about JKBOSE result.

JKBOSE class 9 summer zone result: Here is how to check

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Class 9th RR, Summer Zone, Jammu Division"

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'student login' and enter their mobile number and email ID.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should go through it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the Summer division class 9 result

JKBOSE result of classes 10th, 12th of Leh, Kargil Divisions out; here's how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, has declared the results of classes 10 and 12 exams for 2021-22 sessions. All those students who are in Kargil and Leh division can now check their 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website at jkbose.nic.in. Results from JKBOSE classes 10, 12 have been released for the examinations that were conducted earlier in 2021.

Students must note that they will require their roll number to check the results from the official website. Students checking their JKBOSE results 2021-22 for Kargil and Leh are advised to download their mark sheets before the board removes them. Students must visit the official website to get fresh updates and more information.

Here is the direct link to check results