JKBOSE Results For Class 10 Jammu Division Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

JKBOSE Results 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has finally released the JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 for Kashmir Division. All those students who appeared in the examination can check their JKBOSE results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th Result Declared An announcement has been made for the Secondary School Examination for the bi-annual Private Kashmir Division today, September 13, 2022. In order to check the results, students are required to enter their name and roll number on the official portal.

Kashmir Division JKBOSE 10th Result: How to Check the JKBOSE Result

Step 1: In order to check the JKBOSE 10th results, candidates are required to visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on Kashmir Division under the Result tab

Click on the link for the Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual PVT/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir to open a new page.

Step 3: Now, enter your name and roll number and click on "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display your JKBOSE 10th result.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the JKBOSE class 10 results - Click Here

This year, the JKBOSE held the Secondary School Examination for Class 10th students in Private and Bi-annual schools in the Kashmir Division between March 29 to April 16, 2022. Now, the Board has released the results for the same. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: PTI/Representative