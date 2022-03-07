JKSSB Answer Key 2022 For Accounts Assistant Exam Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released answer key of OMR based Accounts Assistant written exam 2022. The written examination was conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance) on March 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift between 12 noon to 2 pm. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature. Therefore, they have chance to raise objections if they want to. While raising objections, they will have to attach documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website. The deadline to raise objections ends on March 9, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill up 972 posts of Accounts Assistant. Around 2 lakh candidates applied for the above-mentioned positions, with approximately 1.36 lakh (70 percent) participating.

Official notification reads, “‘The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board i.e www.jkssb.nic.in from 07th of March 2022 to 09th of March 2022,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant answer key

To check the JKSSB answer key 2022, candidates should go to the official website jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,' Notice regarding Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106 held on 06th of March 2022'.

Post clicking on it, the JKSSB Account Assistant answer key will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check and download the same

To raise objections – candidates are required to log in using their credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth to view the Answer Key.

Click on ‘Save and Continue’ to submit representation for more than one question and click on submit

