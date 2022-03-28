JKSSB SI Provisional Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections By March 31

JKSSB SI answer key: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, also known as JKSSB has released the answer key for the JKSSB SI Exam 2021. The answer key released is for the JKSSB Sub Inspector 2021 exam which was conducted on March 27, 2022. To be noted that since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given a chance to raise objections if they want to. Important dates, steps to raise objections and steps to check provisional key have been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB has issued the tentative answer key for the JKSSB SI Exam 2021. The objection raising window has been opened on March 28, 2022, and the deadline to raise objection will end on March 31, 2022. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, the board will prepare the final answer key and on the basis of final key, result will be released. Registered candidates took the JKSSB SI Exam 2021 on March 27 across 16 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This was also the first-ever Sub Inspector Exam conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/reference through the online link available on the website of the Board from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022. Objections /representations through any other means and after the due date shall not be entertained,” stated the official notice issued by JKSSB.

JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021: Here is how to download provisional key

STEP 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the JKSSB website -jkssb.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Notice regarding Tentative Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police), (Home Department), UT Cadre, Under Item No 668, Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021, held on 27th of March 2022.’

STEP 3: Answer key will be displayed on screen, go through it

JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021: Here is how to raise objections