JKSSB SI Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

JKSSB SI 2022 Result: The result of OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination conducted for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Police) in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - www.jkssb.nic.in.The JKP SI Exam was held on March 27. All those candidates who have been shortlisted for the exam will now be eligible to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

According to the official notice, "the tentative answer key was notified vide No.dated 27.03.2022 for SSB/COE/SI(P)/2022/3418-30 objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any), along- with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022; and for seeking Whereas, in response to aforesaid Notice, 5490 representations were received from candidates against 120 unique questions. The representations/objections were subsequently got examined through the subject matter Experts; and Whereas, based on their opinion /views, the final answer key in respect of the aforesaid OMR examination held for the post of Sub-Inspector (Home Department) was finalized SSB/COE/OMR/2022/3942-49 dated: 19-04-2022."

JKSSB SI Result 2022: Here's how to download JKSSB SI Result

Step 1: To check the results candidates need to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Results section.

Step 3: Now click on the link that says, “View Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021. Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department)”

Step 4: Automatically, a new PDF will open.

Step 5: The JKSSB SI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Scroll the PDF and find your name.

Step 7: Download the JKSSB SI Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the JKSSB SI 2022 Result - CLICK HERE

JKSSB SI 2022 Recruitment

Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill up 1200 posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) for recruitment through direct recruitment. JKSSB SI Online Applications process started on November 10, 2021, and ended on December 18, 2021. JKSSB SI Notification 2021 was published on 21 October 2021.

