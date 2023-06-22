JNVST Class 6 Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check NVS Selection List Online

JNVST Class 6 results 2023: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test class 6 result. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the JNVST Class 6 entrance test can check their results online. It is available for download on the official website navodaya.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The result has been released for the exam that Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted on April 29, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Candidates should be ready to check results online with their roll number and date of birth. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

Jawahar Navodaya Result 2023: Here's how to check NVS Class 6 Result

Step 1: To check the JNVST class 6 result, candidates need to visit the official website of JNVST – navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need then need to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JNVST result for future needs.

Here is the direct link to check JNVST class 6 result 2023 (Click here)

JNVST Class 6 exam: Check the exam pattern here

The class 6 admission test question paper had three sections with only objective-type questions and the question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on the Arithmetic section, and 20 on Language. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more updates on the JNVST Class 6 Admission.