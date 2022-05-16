JNVST Class 6 Result To Be Declared Soon; Here's How To Check

JNVST Class 6 Result: The selection test result of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to Class 6 at JNVs is likely to be released sometime soon. After the declaration of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Test result, students will be able to check the JNVST result by visiting the official website of navodaya.gov.in. However, till now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time for the results, but it is expected that the results will be announced soon.

This year, the Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Candidates must note that they need to enter their login credentials to check NVS Class 6 Result. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned step by step process to download the JNVST Class 6 Result.

Jawahar Navodaya Result | Here's how to check NVS Class 6 Result

Step 1: To check the JNVST result, candidates need to visit the official website of JNVST – navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need then need to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JNVST result for future needs.

The class 6 admission test question paper had three sections with only objective type questions and the question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section, and 20 questions on Language. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more updates on the JNVST Class 6 Admission.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)