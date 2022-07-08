JNVST Class 6 results 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test class 6 result. The NVS class 6 result has been released on Friday, July 8, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the JNVST Class 6 test can check their results online. It is available for download on the official website navodaya.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

The result has been released for the exam that Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducted on April 30, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check result online. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

Jawahar Navodaya Result 2022: Here's how to check NVS Class 6 Result

Step 1: To check the JNVST class 6 result, candidates need to visit the official website of JNVST – navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need then need to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JNVST result for future needs.

JNVST class 6 exam: Check exam pattern here

The class 6 admission test question paper had three sections with only objective type questions and the question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section, and 20 questions on Language. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more updates on the JNVST Class 6 Admission.

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: All you need to know

The Navodaya Result 2022 for Class 9 has been released by the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST on June 14, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the JNVST Class 9 Selection Test results can now check their results online by visiting the official website navodaya.gov.in. The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test was held on April 9, 2022.

Here's how to check JNVST Class 9 Result 2022