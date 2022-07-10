JNVST Class 6th Merit List 2022 Likely To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

The JNVST Class 6th Merit List 2022 is likely to be released by the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya today, July 10, 2022. After declaration, the merit list will be available on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. Notably, the JNVST 6th Result 2022 has already been declared online on July 8, and now the merit list against this result is awaited by the students. Earlier, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS mentioned that the tentative date for JNVST 6th Result will be out by July 10, 2022.

JNVST Class 6 Merit List: Here's how to check the JNVST Class 6th Merit List 2022

Step 1: To check the JNVST Class 6th Merit List 2022, students need to visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the JNVST Class VI Merit List 2022 link.

Step 3: A new page will open automatically where you can view the PDF.

Step 4: Scroll down to double-check your name and roll number.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates take a printout of the copy for future needs.

Jawahar Navodaya Class 6 Result 2022

Follow these steps to check NVS Class 6 Result

Step 1: To check the JNVST class 6 result, candidates need to visit the official website of JNVST – navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates then need to enter their login credentials.

Step 4: Then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JNVST result for future needs.

Here is the direct link to check JNVST class 6 result 2022- CLICK HERE

After the declaration of the JNVST Class 6th Merit List, 2022 students will be able to proceed with the admissions process. However, till now, NVS or JNV have not mentioned any particular date for the release of this merit list, and it is expected to be released sometime today. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

