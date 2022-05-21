JPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Mains Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission on Friday, May 20 announced the Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 results. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 542 Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical posts will be filled in the Commission. Since the results have been released, registered candidates who took the exam can access and download the result merit list. It has been uploaded on the official website jpsc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the JPSC conducted the Combined Assistant Engineer Main test for candidates who passed the preliminary exam. The prelims exam was conducted on October 22-24, 2021. The merit list released comprises the roll numbers of the selected applicants who are eligible to participate in the final or interview round. The step-by-step guide and direct link to check results are mentioned below.

JPSC AE Mains result 2021: Follow these steps to download scores

Step 1: Candidates who cleared the prelims and took the mains exam should go to the official website jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for Combined AE exam

Step 3: A pdf will appear on the screen, candidates should go through it

Step 4: Check the details mentioned on result and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

JPSC AE Recruitment: Interview details

The official result release notification also has details related to the interview. It reads that the interview round may begin on May 30, 2022. However, the date is tentative and can be changed. The notice also mentions that a separate notice will be released which will have interview-related details. As per trends, admit cards will also be released for interview rounds. Therefore, candidates who have cleared the mains exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the schedule.