×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

JSSC JMSCCE 2024 provisional answer key released, raise objections before March 22

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

 The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) on its official website. The written exam for the aforementioned posts was conducted by the Commission on October 29, 2023, and a re-exam was held on December 24, 2023, across the state. Candidates who appeared for the test can now download the provisional answer key from the official JSSC website: https://jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections on or before March 22. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 901 vacancies in the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, through the provided link on the official website. To raise objections, candidates need to log in using their credentials.

Advertisement

How to Download JSSC JMSCCE Answer Key 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at https://jssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link titled "Notice regarding Tentative Answer key and submission of representation on Tentative Answer Key - JMSCCE-2023" on the homepage.
  3. Log in using your credentials.
  4. Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Here's direct link to check. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma with five IPL trophies he won as MI captain

Rohit's MOST CRUCIAL IPL

a few seconds ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP Slams Congress

a few seconds ago
HD Kumaraswamy Undergoes Cardiac Surgery

HD Kumaraswamy

a few seconds ago
Gold

Gold prices record high

2 minutes ago
Not brushing technique

Worst Dental Care Mistake

3 minutes ago
fashion revolution day 2020

Jennifer Lopez's outfits

4 minutes ago
BA Crew Fired Over Racist Video Mocking Chinese Family

2 BA Crew Fired

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Anand Sharma

Anand Sharma Slams Rahul

7 minutes ago
Broccoli freckles trend

Broccoli Freckles Trend

9 minutes ago
SS Karthikeya

SS Karthikeya Slammed

13 minutes ago
CSK players with their fifth IPL trophy

Chennai Super Kings

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

CSK vs RCB

15 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul 'Shakti' Remark

16 minutes ago
Google

गूगल की वॉर्निंग

17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Will Ronaldo play?

18 minutes ago
Abdul Mohammed

Indian Student Kidnapped

20 minutes ago
What Is The Pearl Skin Beauty Trend Which Is Going Viral?

Pearl Skin Beauty Trend

24 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cylinder Fire in Jaipur

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment16 hours ago

  3. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo