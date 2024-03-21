Advertisement

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023) on its official website. The written exam for the aforementioned posts was conducted by the Commission on October 29, 2023, and a re-exam was held on December 24, 2023, across the state. Candidates who appeared for the test can now download the provisional answer key from the official JSSC website: https://jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections on or before March 22. The exam was conducted to fill a total of 901 vacancies in the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, through the provided link on the official website. To raise objections, candidates need to log in using their credentials.

How to Download JSSC JMSCCE Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) at https://jssc.nic.in. Click on the link titled "Notice regarding Tentative Answer key and submission of representation on Tentative Answer Key - JMSCCE-2023" on the homepage. Log in using your credentials. Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Here's direct link to check.