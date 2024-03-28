Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) are set to declare the results for the 1st PUC examinations on March 30, 2024. Students eagerly awaiting their Class 11 results can access them online via the official website, karresults.nic.in. To retrieve their KSEAB 1st PUC result 2024, students will need to input their registration number and date of birth.

The board recently conducted the Karnataka 1st PUC exams from February 12 to February 27, 2024. Those who participated in these exams can now anticipate checking their KSEAB PUC 1st result 2024. In the event of any technical glitches on the website, students can also opt to utilize the SMS facility to obtain their Karnataka board result.

How to check their Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024:

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in. Enter the registration number and date of birth in the provided fields. Click on the 'Go' button to submit the details. The Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. It is advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference.

Students should note that the online Karnataka 1st PUC result is provisional. Hence, they must ensure to verify the details mentioned on it. Here are the key details students should scrutinize on their Class 11 mark sheet:

Student’s name

Registration number

Subject names

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status