Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Date: KSEEB To Announce Results By 3rd Week Of June

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: The exam results for the second-year exam for the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) will be declared in the third week of June. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh announced that the secondary PU test is over and the assessment will commence next week. The result is set for the third week of June, he added. After the declaration of the result, candidates can check it by visiting the official websites - pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result to be released by 3rd week of June

"The secondary PU test is completed smoothly. Assessment begins next week. The result is set for the third week of June."

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result | Here's how to check for the result

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites: pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "PUC 2 result 2022" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18. The examination was held at 1,076 centres across the state. As many as 6,84,255 students enrolled for the exam this year. The PUC Karnataka Class 12 exams were conducted in offline mode. The entire Karnataka PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras were installed inside the examination hall and squads were also deployed to keep a check on the students. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative