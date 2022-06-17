Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Here's List Of Websites To Check Results

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 date has been announced by the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board date today, June 17, 2022. As per the announcement, the Karnataka Class 12 result will be declared tomorrow, June 18, 2022. The results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced together. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the PUC II examination can check the results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 | List of websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC

karresults.nic.in

pue.karnataka.gov.in

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result | Here's how to check for the result

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites: pue.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "PUC 2 result 2022" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference.

Karnataka PUC Result 2022

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 was held between April 22 and May 18. The examination was held at 1,076 centres across the state. As many as 6,84,255 students enrolled for the exam this year. The PUC Karnataka Class 12 exams were conducted in offline mode. The entire Karnataka PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras were installed inside the examination hall and squads were also deployed to keep a check on the students. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative