Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: As scheduled, the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022. The result has been released today at 11.30 am. As results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams have been announced, registered candidates who took the exam can check their scores now. It can be checked on the websites mentioned below by following these steps. The direct link to check Karnataka PUC has also been mentioned.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Official websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC

karresults.nic.in pue.karnataka.gov.in kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Here's how to check marks at DigiLocker

Step 1. Go to the official website of DigiLocker, click on sign-up

Step 2. Enter required details such as name, mobile number, email id, Aadhar card number and then submit

Step 3. You will receive a security PIN

Step 4. Set a username. After the results are out, go to the website of DigiLocker

Step 5: Login using your credentials.

Step 8: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards

Step 1: To check the result, registered candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the "PUC 2 result 2022" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference

The result which has been released is for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022 which was conducted between April 22 and May 18, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode at 1,076 centres across the state. Over 6.84 lakh students who took the exam can check their result now. For more details, they can go to any of the websites mentioned below.