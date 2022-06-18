Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 To Be Out At 11.30 Am, Check Scores By Following These Steps

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 will be released today at 11.30 am. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

PUC

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board is scheduled to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on June 18, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their scores today. The results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be announced together. A list of official websites on which results will be uploaded is mentioned below. 

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh took to Twitter to announce date and time of Karnataka's 2nd PUC result. He tweeted, "2nd PUC exam results will be announced tomorrow. Best wishes to all students"

PUC Result 2022: Check date and time here

  • The result will be released on June 18, 2022
  • The result will be released in the first half at 11.30 am

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Official websites to check Karnataka 2nd PUC

  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. pue.karnataka.gov.in
  3. kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards 

  • Step 1: To check the result, registered candidates will have to go to any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the "PUC 2 result 2022" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the Karnataka PUC 2 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Save and print the results for future reference 

The result will be released for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022, conducted between April 22 and May 18, 2022. The examination was held in offline mode at 1,076 centres across the state. Over 6.84 lakh students took the exam which was conducted this year. The Karnataka PU examination was held under the surveillance of the police and CCTV cameras.

