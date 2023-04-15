Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon, Check Expected Date Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Department of Pre-University Education is soon going to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023. The results are expected in a few weeks. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 official date and time of the declaration have not been announced. However, as per reports, the results can be out in the last week of April or the first week of May.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online. Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 will be published on karresults.nic.in. This year, over 7 lakh students enrolled for the pre-university certificate exam 2023.

Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2023 were conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. The exam was of three hours' duration. The total marks of questions were 100.

Tentative result date as per previous year trend

In the year 2022, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from conducted between April 22 and May 18, 2022. The result was declared exactly one month after the completion of the exam, i.e., June 18. So, candidates can expect their results this year by April 29.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023