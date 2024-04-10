×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Releasing Today at 10 am For Arts, Science, Commerce; Full Details

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 in a press conference at 10 am today. Details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 today | Image:PTI
Today, April 10, marks the much-awaited declaration of Karnataka PUC 2 or Class 12th results. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to unveil the outcome officially during a press conference at 10 am. This announcement will include vital information such as the names of Science, Arts, and Commerce toppers, overall pass percentage, and other significant details. Following the press conference, at 11 am, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result link will be activated on karresults.nic.in, the official website. Students are advised to keep an eye on kseab.karnataka.gov.in for real-time updates.

To check their scores, students will need their Karnataka 2nd PUC registration number and subject combination (stream name).

Direct Link to Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2024 Updates.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examination, conducted by KSEAB, took place from March 1 to March 22, 2024. The final examination was conducted in single shifts, from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately 7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year and are eagerly awaiting their results. The evaluation of answer sheets commenced on March 25.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Marks Sheets:

  1. Visit karresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the Karnataka PUC 2 result link provided on the home page.
  3. Enter your credentials and log in.
  4. Check your result.

Grade-wise Result:

  • Distinction (above 85%): 1,09,509
  • First Class (60% to Below 85%): 2,47,315
  • Second Class (50% to Below 60%): 90,014
  • Third/Pass Class (Below 50%): 77,371

Additionally, alongside the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 announcement, details regarding the re-evaluation of answer sheets will be disclosed today. Moreover, the supplementary exam dates will also be announced tomorrow, April 10, 2024, coinciding with the declaration of the results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results : Top-10 Districts in 2023

  1. Dakshina Kannada: 95.33%
  2. Udupi: 95.24%
  3. Kodagu: 90.55%
  4. Uttara Kannada: 89.74%
  5. Vijayapura: 84.69%
  6. Chikkamagaluru: 83.28%
  7. Hassan: 83.14%
  8. Shivamogga: 83.13%
  9. Bengaluru Rural: 83.04%
  10. Bengaluru South: 82.3%
Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

