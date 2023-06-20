Last Updated:

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2023. Here's direct link to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Karnataka 2nd puc supplementary

Image: PTI


The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the exam results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their roll numbers and choose the subject combination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 was held between March 9 and 29, 2023. The examination was conducted in two sessions.  A total of 7,27,923 candidates enrolled for the class 12th or pre-university certificate exam, out of which 7,02,067 candidates took the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the 2nd PUC examination making the pass percentage 74.76%. Candidates who could not pass the exam were allowed to register for appearing in the supplementary exam.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Results

Direct link to download mark sheet.

Here's how to check the PUC Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023

  • Step 1: To download the 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023, candidates need to visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'II PUC Supplementary Exam Result announced on 20/06/2023'
  • Step 3: Enter your registration number and choose your subject combination.
  • Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Save and download the results for future needs.

 

READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 to be declared soon, check expected date here
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Out, here's direct link to check PUC scorecard
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 out; 80.25% of girls, 69.05% of boys passed
READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023: Supplementary exam, re-evaluation application begins today

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT