Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has released the results of the 2nd PUC or Class 12 Supplementary Examination, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the exam results by visiting the official website - karresults.nic.in. In order to check the results, candidates are required to enter their roll numbers and choose the subject combination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 was held between March 9 and 29, 2023. The examination was conducted in two sessions. A total of 7,27,923 candidates enrolled for the class 12th or pre-university certificate exam, out of which 7,02,067 candidates took the exam. A total of 5,24,209 candidates have passed the 2nd PUC examination making the pass percentage 74.76%. Candidates who could not pass the exam were allowed to register for appearing in the supplementary exam.

Where to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Results

Here's how to check the PUC Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2023