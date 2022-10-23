Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended Till Oct 25

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: The online registration date for NEET UG counselling has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) till October 25. Candidates can now complete the registration process by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. UGNEET-2022 registration and payment deadline extended to 5.30 pm on October 25, 2022," said KEA in an official statement.

In case, applicants has taken both the NEET and CET exams last year, the CET roll number will be reflected in the template box instead of the NEET roll number. A KEA statement said earlier that the KEA database has CET numbers for all years as common numbers. Candidates who have already appeared for UG CET 2022 should enter the same password and login id used for UG CET-2022 to register for UGNEET 2022, it added. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process for Karnataka NEET Counselling.

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling

Step 1: To apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UG NEET link under the admission section.

Step 3: Now enter your login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Fill out the NEET UG KEA application form.

Step 6: Complete the counselling process by paying the fees.

Step 7: Then, take a printout of the document for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

