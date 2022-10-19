Karnataka NEET UG Counselling: Deadline For NEET UG Registration Extended Till Oct 23

The deadline for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 registration has been extended by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today. All those candidates who have not applied yet can now apply for the KEA UG NEET 2022 counselling process by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till October 23. Candidates can now register for Karnataka UG NEET 2022 counselling and submit their fees by October 23 (5:30 pm). While the last date to submit the online application form is October 25 (11:59 pm),

Earlier, KEA extended the online registration date for NEET UG counselling for admission to state quota seats till October 20, 2022, and once again the deadline has been extended. KEA has also revealed the new dates for the Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. According to the schedule, the test will be held on October 27, 2022, from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 pm in Bangalore, instead of October 21, 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1:To apply for NEET UG Counselling, candidates are required to visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the UG NEET link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: The application has been submitted automatically.

Step 7: Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock