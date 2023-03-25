Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 Released: Simple Steps To Check Here

The Karnataka Department of State Education Research and Training, DSERT has declared the National Means cum Merit Scholarship- NMMS Result 2023. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the result by visiting the official website at dsert.kar.nic.in.

The exam for Karnataka National Means cum Merit Scholarship 2023 was held on January 22. The result has been released for 34 districts that include Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bida, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagalore, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Madhugiri, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shirsi, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura.

Karnataka NMMS Result 2023: Steps to check

The candidates who appeared in the Karnataka NMMS exam 2023 held on January 22, can check the simple steps mentioned below to download the result PDF from the official website.

Candidates must visit the official website at dsert.kar.nic.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the link that reads, “District Wise Marks List of NMMS Examination 2022-23 held on 22-01-2023."

Click on the NTSE/NMMS Marks/Result link.

On the new page, select the respective districts.

A PDF will appear on the screen. Search for the registration number in the list.

Press CTRL+F and type the registration number.

Take a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The result PDF for Karnataka NMMS exam 2023 several information including the candidate's registration number, name, marks, SAT and GMAT marks, and total secured marks. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.