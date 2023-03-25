Karnataka NMMS Result 2023 Released: Simple Steps To Check Here

Quick links:
The Karnataka Department of State Education Research and Training, DSERT has declared the National Means cum Merit Scholarship- NMMS Result 2023. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the result by visiting the official website at dsert.kar.nic.in.
The exam for Karnataka National Means cum Merit Scholarship 2023 was held on January 22. The result has been released for 34 districts that include Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bangalore North, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bida, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagalore, Chikkodi, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Hassan, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Madhugiri, Mandya, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shirsi, Shivamogga, Tumkuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura.
The candidates who appeared in the Karnataka NMMS exam 2023 held on January 22, can check the simple steps mentioned below to download the result PDF from the official website.
The result PDF for Karnataka NMMS exam 2023 several information including the candidate's registration number, name, marks, SAT and GMAT marks, and total secured marks. For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.