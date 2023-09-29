Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Check

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the answer keys of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for MBA, MCA, M.Tech admissions can check the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer keys 2023 online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates have been marked one mark for each correct answer in Karnataka PGCET MBA. One mark each has been allotted for every correct answer in part A (60 questions), two marks each for correct response in part B (20 questions) of the PGCET MCA. The final answer key will be released soon based on which the results will be declared.

How to check Karnataka PGCET answer key 2023?