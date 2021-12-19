Karnataka PGCET Result 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

Karnataka PGCET Results 2021: The result for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, December 19. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the results, candidates would require a PGCET number. Along with the result the examination authority has also released the answer key.

Through the counselling process, only those candidates who qualify for the examination will be allotted seats in various participating colleges. According to the qualification criteria, general students need to score 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks, and reserved category students will be required to score at least 45 per cent of the aggregate marks in all the subjects.

Karnataka PGCET Results 2021: Direct Link

To check the Karnataka Examination Post Graduate Common Entrance Test Result 2021 follow the below-given steps and use the direct link - Karnataka PGCET Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check Karnataka PGCET Results visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: KEA website would open in the Kannada language by default, candidates have the option to change the language to English.

Step 3: Now, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, " 19-12 PGCET-2021 - Results" link

link Step 4: Alternatively, candidates can also use the direct link given here - PGCET 2021

Step 5: Automatically, a new page would open up.

Step 6: Now, enter PGCET 2021 number

Step 7: PGCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Check and save the result

Step 9: Take a printout for future use

Image: Shutterstock