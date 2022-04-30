Karnataka PUC 1 2022 Result Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Manabadi Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: As scheduled, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka announced the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) first-year exam result on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All the registered candidates who appeared for PUC 1 exam can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website- result.dkpucpa.com and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To check PUC 1 result 2022, students should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Details mentioned on the result are the name of the student, board name, class, parents' name, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, grades, remarks, and division.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- result.dkpucpa.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Know your result' option

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Karnataka PUC II 2022: Exam being conducted

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka is conducting the PUC 2 board exams since April 22, 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams started with the Logic and Business Studies paper on April 22 followed by Mathematics, Education on April 23, 2022. The Karnataka PUC board exam 2022 is being conducted between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm. This year, over 6.8 lakh students are appearing for the PUC 2 exams. According to the Education Minister, BC Nagesh, the Karnataka PUC board exam Class 12 is being conducted at 1,076 centres across the state.

The minister said, “The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. The minister reminded the Class 12 students that there will be squads to check exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years."

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam: Check exam day guidelines here