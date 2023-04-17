Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC 2023 answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam or class 10th exam can download the answer key given for the objective-type questions that were asked in the exam.

Candidates must note that this answer key is provisional in nature. Candidates can raise objections against any key if they find it incorrect. After considering the valid objections, KSEAB will release the revised and final answer key.

Direct link to raise objections

Direct link to download answer key

The Karnataka SSLC 2023 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The exam was conducted from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm for some papers whereas for one paper it was from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. See how to download Karnataka SSLC answer key online.

How to download Karnataka SSLC answer key