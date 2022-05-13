Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date Announced, KSEEB To Declare SSLC Result On May 19

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh, has announced that the Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 13, 2022. As of now the time for releasing results has not been announced yet. Following past trends, results are generally released by KSEEB in first half at around 9 am. The list of official websites on which SSLC results will be released and steps to check the same are attached below.

"Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th": BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/nkEUsuZCH2 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: List of official websites

Sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result date and time

Karnataka SSLC result date 2022 is May 19, 2022

It is likely to be out in the first half

This year, more than 8 lakh students registered their names for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations that were held across 3440 centres in the state. The examination was held on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 11, 2022. Here is how to check the SSLC result 2022

Check Karnataka SSLC result 2022 by following these steps