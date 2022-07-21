Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 For Supplementary Exam Declared; Here's How To Check Scores

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) today, July 21. The result is available on the official website and candidates can download it by visiting - karresults.nic.in. The direct link to check the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results will be released today at 12 pm. Candidates can also check their results through SMS by using their registered phone numbers.

According to the School Education Minister, BC Nagesh, as many as 94,669 students had registered for the supplementary examination, and a total of 37,479 students passed the supplementary exam that was held in 423 examination centres across the state. The SSLC Supplementary Examination was conducted from June 27 to July 4, 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Result 2022: 39.59% of students pass

A total of 94,699 people appeared for the SSLC Supplementary Exam. Out of these, 37,479 students have qualified for the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 39.59%. After the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Supply Result 2022, BC Nagesh took to Twitter to announce that 37,479 students have passed the SSLC Supplementary Examination. In addition to this, he also announced that the result is available on the official website and that students can also download it from their registered mobile number.

List of websites to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result

karresults.nic.in karnataka.gov.in/sslcsuppexamresults2022 Karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result: Here's how to download results

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC result, candidates need to visit the official website: Karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, students need to click on the link that says, "Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for Supplementary Exam."

Step 3: Students are then required to enter their roll number and other details.

Step 4: Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 for the Supplementary Exam will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a print of the result for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative