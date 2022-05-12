Last Updated:

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Slightly Delayed, Likely To Be Out Next Week

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 was earlier expected to be out on May 14, 2022. However, it is being said that the result will be out in May third week.

Karnataka SSLC result date: Karnataka School Education Examination Board, KSEEB is likely to release the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 soon. Earlier, the announcement and report suggested that the result will be released in May second week. However, a delay is being witnessed in the same. It is being said that the result will be released in May third week. Once the SSLC Results 2022 are released, students will be able to check it on karresults.nic.in. Along with this official website, result is also expected to be out on sslc.karnataka.gov.in, which is the official website for KSEEB. The sources are suggesting that the result can be out by May 16, 2022. Recently, state Education Minister, B.C Nagesh has confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Result would be released in the third week of May.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: List of official websites

  1. Sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  2. karresults.nic.in

Following past trends, results are generally released in first half at around 9 am. The date and time for SSLC results would be announced together. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for exact release date and time. This year, more than 8 lakh students registered their names for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations that were held across 3440 centres in the state. The examination was held on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 11, 2022.

Follow these steps to check the SSLC result 2022

  • Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result candidates need to visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: on the homepage, candidates should click on the appropriate link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should take a printout of the result for future reference
