Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared By This Week; Here's How To Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC Result 2022 is expected to be released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB this week. After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check the result by visiting the official websites of KSEEB - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the date of the declaration of the result. However, the Karnataka Education Minister, B.C. Nagesh, had announced that the SSLC results of 2022 would be declared in the second week of May 2022. As per media reports, the evaluation process is underway and likely to end soon, after which the result will be announced.

Karnataka 10th result to be announced by this week: Education Minister

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

According to media reports, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be released between May 12 and May 14, 2022. Soon the Board will confirm the release date by issuing an official notice on the sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in websites. This year, more than 8 lakh students registered their names for the Karnataka SSLC Examinations that were held across 3440 centers in the state. The examination was held on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 11. It is recommended that students regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

To check the Karnataka SSLC Result candidates need to visit the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

or Then, click on the appropriate link

Enter required details such as roll number and other details

Click on the submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the result for future reference

List of websites to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Candidates can also visit this website after the declaration of the results.

