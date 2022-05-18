Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared Tomorrow, Here's How To Check Scores Online

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh will be releasing the SSLC or Karnataka class 10 results on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Following the pattern, the minister will be announcing the result at a press conference. Post the announcement, the link to download scorecards will be activated on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official websites. The list of websites on which result will be released and the steps to check result has been mentioned below.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check

sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

In order to view the results, candidates who took the exam should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. This year, the class 10 final examinations in Karnataka were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022. The result date and time can be checked here.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date and time

Result will be released on May 19, 2022

Exact time for releasing matric or class 10 result has not been announced yet

SSLC result 2022: Here is how to check scores

Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates should click on the appropriate result link.

Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Overview

This year, a total of 8,73,846 candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka registered for SSLC exams 2022. Out of them, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was held across 3440 centres in the state. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website so as not to miss any updates.