The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have officially announced the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 today, May 9, at 10:30 am. The eagerly awaited Class 10 result was unveiled through a press conference, marking a significant moment for nearly 8 lakh students across the state.

Students can promptly access their marks online via the official board's websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To check their Class 10 result, students will need their Karnataka SSLC registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Highlights

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) revealed that out of the total 859,967 students who appeared for the exam, 73.40 percent have successfully cleared it. This marks the lowest pass percentage recorded in the Karnataka SSLC examination since 2021. As per the latest update, the results can now be accessed on karresults.nic.in.

One notable highlight of this year's results is the remarkable performance of female candidates, surpassing their male counterparts by a substantial margin of 15.21 percentage points. Among the 423,829 girl candidates who appeared for the exam, an impressive 81.11 percent have emerged successful, whereas only 65.90 percent of the 436,138 boys have managed to pass the examination.

Interestingly, while there exists a significant disparity between the performance of male and female candidates, the gap narrows down when comparing students from rural and urban areas. Out of the 493,900 students from urban areas who took the test, 359,703 have cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 72.83 percent. Conversely, among the 366,067 students from rural areas who appeared for the exam, 74.17 percent, or 271,501 students, have successfully passed.

These statistics shed light on the diverse academic landscape across Karnataka and underscore the importance of addressing the varying educational needs of students across different regions.

Karnataka SSLC Result Details

Result Date and Time: May 9, 10:30 am

May 9, 10:30 am Official Websites: karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in Details Needed: Board exam registration number, date of birth

Direct link to check SSLC Results 2024

The Karnataka SSLC examination took place from March 25 to April 6, 2024, encompassing a range of subjects crucial for the academic advancement of students. Additionally, practical and oral examinations were conducted on April 8, 2024, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of students' knowledge and skills. Differently-abled candidates were provided with necessary accommodations, including additional time to write their answers, ensuring inclusivity and fairness in the examination process.

The announcement of the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 brings a mix of anticipation and excitement for students, who have eagerly awaited their scores. With nearly 8 lakh candidates anxiously awaiting their results, the Karnataka SSLC result serves as a crucial milestone in their academic journey, opening doors to further opportunities and educational pursuits.

As students rush to check their scores online, it is important to note that the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 is a culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and best wishes for their future endeavors!