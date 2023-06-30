Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the secondary school leaving certificate or class 10th supplementary exam can now check their results. The results are available on the official website mentioned here.
The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 12 to 19, 2023. Candidates who failed the Karnataka SSLC exam were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam to improve their scores.The steps to check results once it is declared as been mentioned here.
Karnataka SSLC annual exam results 2023 were announced on May 8. A total of 83.89% of students passed the class 10th board exams this year. The remaining were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam. The registrations for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were done till May 15.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.