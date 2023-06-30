Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023. Candidates who appeared for the secondary school leaving certificate or class 10th supplementary exam can now check their results. The results are available on the official website mentioned here.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023: Websites to check

karresults.nic.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Direct link to check result

The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was conducted from June 12 to 19, 2023. Candidates who failed the Karnataka SSLC exam were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam to improve their scores.The steps to check results once it is declared as been mentioned here.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check here

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board/ Results at karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in.

Click on ‘Submit’ and check SSLC result 2023 Karnataka online

Candidates are also advised to take a hard copy of the digital mark sheet for any future reference.

Karnataka SSLC annual exam results 2023 were announced on May 8. A total of 83.89% of students passed the class 10th board exams this year. The remaining were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam. The registrations for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were done till May 15.