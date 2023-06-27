Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Where And How To Check Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2023: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board also known as KSEEB is expected to release the KSEEB Result 2023 soon. As per reports, Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate is likely to be declared on June 28. However, the official update regarding the result date is awaited.
The results which are scheduled to be announced today are for the supplementary examination that was conducted from June 12 to 19, 2023. Candidates who failed the Karnataka SSLC exam were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam to improve their scores.The steps to check results once it is declared as been mentioned here.
Karnataka SSLC annual exam results 2023 were announced on May 8. A total of 83.89% of students passed the class 10th board exams this year. The remaining were allowed to register and appear for the supplementary exam. The registrations for Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams were done till May 15.
