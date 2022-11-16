Karnataka TET 2022: Objection Raising Window Closes On Nov 17; Here's Direct Link

Karnataka TET Answer Key: November 17 is the last date for the candidates to raise objections against the Karnataka TET. In order to raise objections, candidates are required to visit the official website of the School Education Department at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka TET 2022 answer key was released on November 10. This year, the Karnataka TET examination was held on November 6, in two shifts - 9.00 am to 12 pm and 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. A total of 92 percent of the candidates took part in the examination.

Check KARTET Official Notification here

KARTET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: In order to download the KARTET Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of the School Education Department, Karnataka, at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "objections" link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Raise objections to the KARTET answer key.

Step 5: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Direct link to Paper I Answer Key - Click Here

Direct link to Paper II Answer Key - Click Here

Those candidates who will qualify in Paper 1 will be eligible to teach for primary classes (classes I to V) and those qualifying in Paper 2 will be eligible to teach for upper primary classes (classes VI to VIII). It is to be noted that the final answer key and result will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Earlier it was announced that the answer key will be released on weekends and then it was released earlier on November 9. For fresh updates and more information, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative