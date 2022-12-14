KARTET Result 2022 Out: Here's A Direct Link To Check Scores

KARTET Result 2022: The School Education Department of Karnataka has released the KARTET Result 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can check their results by visiting the official site of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Those candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks will be issued a computerised mark sheet with QR code data, as the Central Enrollment Unit will not issue a printed mark sheet, per the official notice. In order to check the result, candidates must follow the below-given step-by-step process.

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh wrote, “The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared shortly. 20,070 candidates in paper 1 and 41,857 candidates have qualified in paper 2.”

KARTET RESULTS 2022: Here's how to check the Scores

Step 1: In order to check the KARTET result 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "KARTET Result 2022" link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on "submit."

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

This year, the Karnataka TET examination was held on November 6 and authorities released the Karnataka TET 2022 answer key on November 10. Candidates were given the option to raise objections till November 17. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

