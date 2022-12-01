KCET 2022 Counselling Second Extended Round Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link

The seat allotment result for the second extended round of UGCET or KCET counselling has been announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Registered candidates can check the results by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can pay their second round of fees between December 1 and 2, 2022. The last date for selected candidates to report to their allotted institutions is December 3, before 5:30 pm. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result.

"Second round choice-3 candidates and seat not allowed" means candidates have to enter the options afresh, which means the options saved by them for the second round will not be considered for allotment of seats in the next round."

KCET 2022 round 2 Allotment: Here's how to check the scores

Step 1: In order to check the seat allotment result for the second extended round of UGCET or KCET counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Admissions and then UG CET 2022.

Step 3: Then, open the link for the UGCET second extended round seat allotment result.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their CET number and check their results.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

