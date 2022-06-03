KCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released At Kea.kar.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Download

KCET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Hall Ticket 2022 for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA on June 2, 2022. Students can download the KCET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA – kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released for the examination scheduled to be held on June 16, 17, and 18, 2022.

The examination will be held in two shifts; the first in the morning and the next in the afternoon. Candidates must take note that the hall ticket can only be downloaded online and will not be sent by post. To download the KCET admit card, students would need to enter their application number. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also a direct link to download the KCET Hall Ticket 2022 has been provided.

According to the official notice, "Candidates are also informed to verify the details printed on the admission ticket and appear for the CET-2022 examination in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/procedures compulsorily mentioned therein," the KEA said in a notice.

KCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Here's how to download KCET Admit Card

Step 1: To download the KCET Hall Ticket 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test – kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "UGCET 2022 – Admission Ticket Download Link." (Direct link given below)

Step 3: A new page will open automatically, prompting candidates to enter their login information, such as their application number or other details.

Step 4: The KCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future references.

Here's direct link to download KCET Hall Ticket 2022 - CLICK HERE

Candidates must note that the KCET Hall Ticket 2022 is a mandatory document that students need to bring on exam day. Without admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall or even write their papers. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

