KCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections By June 25

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority, also known as KEA, released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 answer key on June 22, 2022. All the registered candidates who appeared for the examination can download the KCET answer key 2022 now. KCET Answer Key 2022 has been released for all four subjects - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. It has been uploaded on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and can be downloaded by following these steps. The exams were held in two shifts. For more details, check the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority.

To be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have an opportunity to raise objections against it. The last date for the submission of objection is June 25 till 5:30 pm. The official notification mentions that any objections submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. List of important dates has also been attached.

“Objections, if any, to the publish provisional answer keys may be submitted through the online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website with justification in PDF format before 5:30 PM on June 25, 2022,” reads the official notice.

KCET 2022: Check important dates here

The KCET 22 was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on June 16 and June 17, 2022

Answer key was released on June 22, 2022

Objection raising window has also been opened on June 22, 2022

The deadline to raise objections will end on June 25, 2022

KCET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download provisional answer key