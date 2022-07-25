Last Updated:

KCET 2022 Results To Be Out On July 30, Announces Education Minister Ashwath Narayan

Minister Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
kcet

Image: Shutterstock


The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18.

Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said. 

READ | KCET 2022 hall ticket released at kea.kar.nic.in, here's direct link to download
READ | KCET 2022 registration window reopens; Last date June 13, here's how to apply
READ | KCET 2022 provisional answer key out, here's how to raise objections by June 25
READ | KCET Result 2022 Date: Karnataka CET Result likely to be declared today, see how to check
READ | KCET Results 2022: Deadline to upload class 12th marks ends today, result expected soon

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT