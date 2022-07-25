KCET 2022 Results To Be Out On July 30, Announces Education Minister Ashwath Narayan

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18.

Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said.