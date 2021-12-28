KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Steps To Download It

Karnataka Examination Authority has released the 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021 result for Karnataka Common Entrance Test. Candidates can check the results on the official website. Steps to check the same have been attached below. Candidates with allotted seats will have to pay the requisite admission fees to confirm their seats. The fee payment should be done between December 28 and December 29, 2021. For more information on seat allotment order, candidates can go to the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates with allotted seats must report at their respective colleges to complete the admission process. The deadline to report is December 30, 2021 till 5:30 pm. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021 result.

The official notice reads, “For admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Horticulture, Veterinary, B-Pharm, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Sc (Honors) etc, UGCET-2021 Second Extended Round seat allotment results seats has been hosted on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates. Seat allotted candidates can pay the fees and report to the allotted colleges.”

KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to check results

Candidates should go to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Latest Announcement’ section

Candidates will then have to enter the CET number to log in

The allotment order will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for any future reference

Meanwhile, KEA informed that options that were entered by applicants in round 1 will remain the same in the second allotment too. However, candidates are not allowed to enter another option again, as per the KEA. The KCET was held from 28 to 30 August this year and the results for the entrance exam were out on September 20, 2021.