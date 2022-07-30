KCET Result 2022 Released At Kea.kar.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

As scheduled, the Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results on July 30, 2022. The result can be checked on its official website. The sites where candidates can check their score cards are mentioned below.

KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against it. The Karnataka CET 2022 result has been declared considering the grievances made on the KCET answer key 2022. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth or other asked credentials to check the KCET result 2022.

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared in the Karnataka CET exam this year. The examination was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state. Registered students who took the exam can check their result by following the steps mentioned below.

KCET 2022: List of important dates

The KCET exam 2022 was held between June 16 and June 18, 2022

KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22, 2022

Result release date was announced on July 25, 2022

The result gets declared on July 30, 2022

Final answer key is also expected to be out on July 30, 2022

Official websites to check KCET 2022 result

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the KCET 2022 scores

Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2022, candidates are required to visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check KCET 2022 result

KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were held. For more details related to the result, candidates can go to the official website.