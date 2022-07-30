KCET Result 2022 Released At Kea.kar.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
As scheduled, the Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results on July 30, 2022. The result can be checked on its official website. The sites where candidates can check their score cards are mentioned below.
KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against it. The Karnataka CET 2022 result has been declared considering the grievances made on the KCET answer key 2022. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth or other asked credentials to check the KCET result 2022.
Over 2 lakh candidates appeared in the Karnataka CET exam this year. The examination was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state. Registered students who took the exam can check their result by following the steps mentioned below.
KCET is conducted for admissions into BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. This entrance test was held in pen-and-paper mode. On day 1, in two shifts, Biology and Mathematics papers were conducted and on day 2, the exams for Physics and Chemistry papers were held. For more details related to the result, candidates can go to the official website.