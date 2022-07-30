KCET Result 2022 To Be Released Today At 11 Am, Check List Of Official Websites Here

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results on July 30, 2022. The result will be released in the first half at 11 am. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced on July 25 that the result will be released on July 30, 2022. This year over 2 lakh candidates took the exam. List of important dates, official websites, and steps to check results are mentioned below. To check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password/date of birth.

KEA KCET result 2022: List of important dates

KEA CET 2022 was conducted on June 16, 17, and 18.

The result will be released on July 30 at 11 am

Higher Education Minister Narayan on July 25 said that students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year. Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their mark sheets on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s website by July 26.

Official websites to check Karnataka CET

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the KCET 2022 scores

Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2022, candidates are required to visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.

KCET result 2022: Details to be mentioned

KCET result 2022 will consist of the details including the candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of KCET for fresh updates and more details.