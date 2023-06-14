Last Updated:

KCET Result 2023 To Be Declared On June 15; Where And How To Download KCET Rank Cards

KCET Result 2023 date and time: An official of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has confirmed that the KCET result will be declared on June 15 at 9.30 am.

Nandini Verma
KCET Result 2023: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2023, will be released on June 15. An official of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has confirmed the KCET result date and time. The result will be declared in a press conference at 9.30 am on Thursday.

This year, the Karnataka KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21. Once the results are declared, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. A list of websites where the results will be available and the steps to check results have been mentioned below. 

KCET 2023 Result: Websites to check Karnataka CET

  • kea.kar.nic.in
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2023: Here's how to check the KCET 2023 Scores

  • Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2023" link.
  • Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
  • Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.

Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka. 

KCET result 2023 will consist of the details including the candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of KCET for fresh updates and more details.

