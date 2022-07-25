KCET Results 2022: Deadline To Upload Class 12th Marks Ends Today, Result Expected Soon

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA. is expected to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2022 soon. The authority had earlier announced that the deadline to upload class 12 marks will end on Monday, July 25, 2022. All those candidates who have not yet uploaded the marks can do it now. They will have to go to the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

As of now, the final date and time for releasing result have not been finalized by KEA. As per the official notice, the link to upload the class 12th marks was activated as Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 12th Results 2022 were declared recently. The notice highlights that all those students who had applied for UGCET 2022 or KCET 2022 but were waiting for their CBSE Class 12th Results 2022 to be declared, can now upload their class 12th marks on the portal. The steps which need to be followed for uploading marks are attached below.

KCET Results 2022: Here is how to upload class 12th marks

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Karnataka Common Entrance Test - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 Marks Entry Portal Link.'

Step 3: A new page would open where candidates will have to enter their Login ID and Password

Step 4: Candidates should upload their 12th marks for the KCET 2022 exam

Step 5: Candidates should save the same

Step 6: They should submit and take a print for future references

Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka. Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their Karnataka CET results by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022 Result: Official websites to check Karnataka CET

kea.kar.nic.in cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores