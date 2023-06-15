KCET Results 2023 Declared, Check Direct Links, Toppers' List Here

KCET Result 2023: The results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Results 2023 have been declared today, June 15. The results were announced in a press conference at 9.30 am today. Candidates can check their results from 11 am onwards.

KCET 2023 Toppers

Vignesh Nataraj Kumar, of Sri Kumaran's Children's Home, Bengaluru, has bagged the first rank in KCET PCM for the engineering group by scoring 97.889 per cent. Arjun Krishnaswamy of RV PU College, Bengaluru, and Samrudh Shetty of Vidyaniketan PU Science College, Hubli have got 2nd and 3rd ranks, respectively.

KCET 2023 Result: Websites to check Karnataka CET results

KCET Result 2023: Here's how to check the KCET 2023 Scores

Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2023" link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the Karnataka KCET 2023 exam was conducted on May 20 and 21. Once the results are declared, candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. Every year, the KCET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to engineering, pharmacy agriculture, veterinary, and other technical courses in govt colleges of Karnataka.

KCET result 2023 will consist of the details including the candidate's personal details, roll number, subject-wise scores, and total marks secured in the entrance exam. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of KCET for fresh updates and more details.