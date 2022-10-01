KCET Revised Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The revised KCET result 2022 has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, October 1. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the KCET 2022 revised UGCET result by visiting the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This year, the KCET exam was conducted on June 16, 17, and 18. More than 2.2 lakh candidates took part in the examination this time, and the authorities released the result of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2022 on July 30, 2022. Candidates are required to enter their registration number and the first four letters of their name to check the KCET Revised Result 2022.

The official notification released on the website reads, "Revised UGCET results as per the orders of the Hon'ble High court of Karnataka."

As per the official orders of the High Court, KCET 2022 results for the 2020-21 repeater candidates are prepared post deduction of 6% marks. Six marks in Physics, five marks in Chemistry, and seven marks in Mathematics will be cut out from the total 100 marks. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the revised result.

KCET Result 2022: Here's How to check the revised result

Step 1: To check the revised result, candidates are required to visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Double-check and print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the KCET Revised Result 2022 - Click Here

