KEA KCET 2022 Result Out; Check Document Verification & Final Key Details Here

KEA KCET 2022 Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority released the result of KCET 2022 on July 30, 2022. Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released. It is available on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the results on July 30, 2022. With the result being released, document verification process will begin soon. Qualified candidates will be called for counseling.
KCET 2022: Documents required for counselling
- Final print out of the CET-2022 Online Application Form
- ‘CET 2022’ Admission Ticket
- SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card
- 2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card
KEA KCET Result: Official websites to check final key
- Kea.kar.nic.in
- Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET 2022: Check list of important dates here
- The KCET exam 2022 was conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022
- KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22, 2022
- Result release date was announced on July 25, 2022
- KEA KCET Result 2022 has been declared on July 30, 2022
- Final answer key has also been released on July 30, 2022
KEA KCET Results 2022: Check topper details here
- Agriculture exam: Bengaluru's Arjun Ravisankar has topped the KCET Agriculture exam. He was followed by Sumeet S Patil and Sudeep YM at second and third ranks respectively.
- Pharmacy exam toppers: Shishir RK of Bengaluru secured rank 1 followed by Hrishikesh N Gangule at rank 2 and Apporv Tondon at rank 3.
KCET 2022: Here’s how to download final answer key
- Step 1: Go to the official website Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the answer key link.
- Step 3: Click on the respective exam and the answer key will be displayed on screen.
- Step 4: Go through the same and download it.
KCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the KCET 2022 scores
- Step 1: To download the KCET Result 2022, candidates are required to visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "KCET result 2022" link.
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates need to enter all the required credentials and click on submit.
- Step 4: Karnataka CET result for 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 5: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout for future reference.