KEA KCET 2022 Result Out; Check Document Verification & Final Key Details Here

KEA KCET 2022 Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority released the result of KCET 2022 on July 30, 2022. Along with the result, the final answer key has also been released. It is available on the official websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Karnataka’s Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the results on July 30, 2022. With the result being released, document verification process will begin soon. Qualified candidates will be called for counseling.

KCET 2022: Documents required for counselling

Final print out of the CET-2022 Online Application Form

‘CET 2022’ Admission Ticket

SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card

2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card

KEA KCET Result: Official websites to check final key

Kea.kar.nic.in

Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2022: Check list of important dates here

The KCET exam 2022 was conducted between June 16 and June 18, 2022

KCET provisional answer key was released on June 22, 2022

Result release date was announced on July 25, 2022

KEA KCET Result 2022 has been declared on July 30, 2022

Final answer key has also been released on July 30, 2022

KEA KCET Results 2022: Check topper details here

Agriculture exam: Bengaluru's Arjun Ravisankar has topped the KCET Agriculture exam. He was followed by Sumeet S Patil and Sudeep YM at second and third ranks respectively.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to download final answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the answer key link.

Step 3: Click on the respective exam and the answer key will be displayed on screen.

Step 4: Go through the same and download it.

KCET Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the KCET 2022 scores