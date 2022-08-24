KEAM 2022 Final Category List Will Be Out Today, Know How To Check

KEAM 2022 final category list: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala is expected to release the final category list for State Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Exam 2022 on August 24, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download and go through the KEAM final list. It will be released on the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

To be noted that the provisional category list for the entrance exam was released on August 19, 2022. With the release of provisional list, candidates were given time to raise objections to rectify their category. Candidates had to submit their concerns on or before August 23, 2022.

Official notification mentioned, "Those candidates, who have genuine complaints regarding the list, can send email to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations with KEAM application number and name through the mail id ‘ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in’ on or before 23.08.2022, 12 PM. Copies of certificate/documents should not be attached with the complaints. No fresh claims will be entertained at any instance during this stage. The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published on 24.08.2022."

Step-by-step guide to check KEAM 2022 final category list

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should search and click on the link reading “Candidate’s portal - KEAM 2022”

Step 3: As a new page opens, look for the link which reads ‘Final Category list’ and click on it

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, search for your roll number on the final category list

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future references

As mentioned above, the final category list will be based on the objections raised by candidates. Soon after the final category list is released, the CEE will also share the KEAM 2022 rank lists on the official website for candidates. Along with that separate category lists will be issued for each of the courses by the Commissioner, an official notice reads.