KEAM Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link; Raise Objections Before May 24

KEAM answer key 2023: Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the answer key for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam. Candidates can now check the KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer key and raise objections if they find any errors. The window to raise objections will be open till May 24. Post considering the objections raised by students, the final answer key will be prepared. For more details, candidates are free to go to the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 was conducted on May 17. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question challenged. If the challenge is found to be correct, the fee will be refunded. Candidates can call on the helpline number, 0471- 2525300 for any query or assistance. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process to download the provisional key. The direct link to check the same has also been attached here.

KEAM 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out: How to download

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam - cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the answer keys tab on the left side

Step 3: A new page would open with links to 'Paper 1' and 'Paper 2.'

Step 4: Click on the relevant link and then view the PDF for that particular KEAM answer key

Step 5: Download it and go through the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Candidates may take its printout for future reference

About KEAM

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2023 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.